Located in Woodinville, Wash., The Reserve at Woodinville features 159,869 square feet of Class A industrial space.
PCCP Provides $25M Acquisition Loan for The Reserve at Woodinville Industrial Building in Washington

by Amy Works

WOODINVILLE, WASH. — PCCP has provided a $25 million loan to CapRock Partners for the acquisition of The Reserve at Woodinville, a Class A industrial asset located at 15902 Woodinville-Redmond Road NE in Woodinville, northeast of Seattle.

Built in 2018 on 8.8 acres, the 159,869-square-foot property features 30-foot clear heights, 19 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, 137 auto spaces, T-5 energy-efficient warehouse lighting and ESFR sprinklers. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by four tenants.

Greg Brown, Peter Thompson and Kaden Eichmeier of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the non-recourse loan for the borrower.

