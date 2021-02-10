PCCP Provides $30.2M Acquisition Loan for Hotel Indigo in Downtown Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Hospitality, Loans, Western

Hotel Indigo in Downtown Denver features 180 guest rooms, 1,400 square feet of meeting space and an 85-seat restaurant.

DENVER — PCCP has provided a $30.2 million loan to Colorado-based McWhinney for the acquisition of Hotel Indigo Denver Downtown, a full-service hotel located at 1801 Wewatta St. in Denver.

Built in 2017 as part of the Union Tower West Development, the hotel features 180 guest rooms, 1,400 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center, business center and small pantry shop. Additionally, the hotel includes an 85-seat restaurant that the new ownership will re-concept to cater to both hotel visitors and local customers.