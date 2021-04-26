PCCP Provides $30M Acquisition Loan for Houston Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Alexan Southside in Houston totals 270 units. The property was built in 2017.

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has provided a $30 million acquisition loan for Alexan Southside, a 270-unit multifamily property located at 4139 Bellaire Blvd. within Houston’s inner loop. The borrower was Lubbock-based Madera Residential. Built in 2017, the four-story property consists of 190 one-bedroom units averaging 752 square feet and 80 two-bedroom units averaging 1,241 square feet. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite/quartz countertops, nickel fixtures and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, private courtyards, grilling areas and a private dining room.