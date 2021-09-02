REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $31M Bridge Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Columbus

The Residences at the Sutton includes 100 units.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — PCCP has provided a $31 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Residences at the Sutton in Columbus. The newly built, 100-unit apartment complex is located in the Short North Arts District. Floor plans range from studios to two-bedrooms. Amenities include a courtyard, fitness center, yoga room and resident lounge. Columbus-based developer, owner and operator The Pizzuti Cos. was the borrower.

