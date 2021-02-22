REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $32.7M Loan for Refinancing of Leasehold Interest of Manhattan Apartment Building

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Renoir-House-Manhattan

Renoir House, located on Manhattan's Upper East Side, totals 151 units.

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has provided a $32.7 million loan for the refinancing of the leasehold interest of Renoir House, a 151-unit apartment building located at 225 E. 63rd St. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. An investment fund sponsored by San Francisco-based Carmel Partners acquired the leasehold interest in the property, which was built in 1962, in November 2011. Since that time, the firm has upgraded the property by renovating units, installing and improving amenity spaces and modernizing common areas. Specific loan terms were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  