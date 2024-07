HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Los Angeles-based PCCP has provided a $36 million senior loan for the acquisition of The Hub Shopping Center, a 248,569-square-foot retail property that sits on a 28-acre site in the Long Island community of Hempstead. The borrower was New York City-based Agus Holdings. Tenants at the center, which was 99 percent leased at the time of sale, include The Home Depot, Stop & Shop, Old Navy and AT&T. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.