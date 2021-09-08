PCCP Provides $39.8M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Life Sciences, Office Portfolio

Pictured is the building at 59-85 Chapel St. in Newton, one of three life sciences and creative office buildings in the portfolio.

WATERTOWN AND NEWTON, MASS. — PCCP LLC has provided a $39.8 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of three life sciences and creative office buildings totaling 124,946 square feet in Watertown and Newton, two western suburbs of Boston. The two Watertown properties were built in the 1940s and total 43,344 square feet. The Newton property was constructed in 1900, renovated in 2017 and consists of 81,602 square feet. The borrower, Massachusetts-based KS Partners LLC, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. The portfolio was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.