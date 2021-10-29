PCCP Provides $40M Acquisition Loan for One38 Apartments in Downtown San Jose

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

One38 Apartments in San Jose, Calif., features 101 apartments, 145 parking stalls, a community clubhouse, dog park and fitness center.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — PCCP has provided a $40 million senior loan to an affiliate of Carmel Partners for the purchase of One38 Apartments, a multifamily property located at 138 Balbach St. in downtown San Jose.

Situated adjacent to the San Jose Convention Center, One38 Apartments features 101 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and one level of subterranean parking with 145 stalls. On-site amenities include a community clubhouse, dog park, fitness center and package lockers.