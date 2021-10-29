PCCP Provides $40M Acquisition Loan for One38 Apartments in Downtown San Jose
SAN JOSE, CALIF. — PCCP has provided a $40 million senior loan to an affiliate of Carmel Partners for the purchase of One38 Apartments, a multifamily property located at 138 Balbach St. in downtown San Jose.
Situated adjacent to the San Jose Convention Center, One38 Apartments features 101 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and one level of subterranean parking with 145 stalls. On-site amenities include a community clubhouse, dog park, fitness center and package lockers.
