PCCP Provides $40M Acquisition Loan for One38 Apartments in Downtown San Jose

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

One38-Apts-San-Jose-CA

One38 Apartments in San Jose, Calif., features 101 apartments, 145 parking stalls, a community clubhouse, dog park and fitness center.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — PCCP has provided a $40 million senior loan to an affiliate of Carmel Partners for the purchase of One38 Apartments, a multifamily property located at 138 Balbach St. in downtown San Jose.

Situated adjacent to the San Jose Convention Center, One38 Apartments features 101 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and one level of subterranean parking with 145 stalls. On-site amenities include a community clubhouse, dog park, fitness center and package lockers.

