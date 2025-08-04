PCCP Provides $42M Acquisition Loan for Downtown San Antonio Apartment Community

SAN ANTONIO — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has provided a $42 million acquisition loan for Heritage Plaza, a 341-unit apartment community located at 227 Dwyer Ave. in downtown San Antonio. Built in 2020, Heritage Plaza offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 34 of which are subject to income restrictions. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands, walk-in closets and balconies/patios in each unit. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, rooftop terraces and a resident clubhouse, as well as 4,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The borrower was Austin-based RPM Living Investments.