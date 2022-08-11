REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $43.5M Construction Loan for Industrial Project in The Bronx

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Loans, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based lender PCCP LLC has provided a $43.5 million senior construction loan for a 58,950-square-foot industrial project in The Bronx. The facility at 1100 Leggett Ave. in the Hunts Point neighborhood will be a build-to-suit for a subsidiary of Brambles, an Australian manufacturer of pallets, crates and containers. Chris Peck and Pete Rotchford of JLL placed the loan with PCCP on behalf of the borrower, Innovo Property Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  