PCCP Provides $43.5M Construction Loan for Industrial Project in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based lender PCCP LLC has provided a $43.5 million senior construction loan for a 58,950-square-foot industrial project in The Bronx. The facility at 1100 Leggett Ave. in the Hunts Point neighborhood will be a build-to-suit for a subsidiary of Brambles, an Australian manufacturer of pallets, crates and containers. Chris Peck and Pete Rotchford of JLL placed the loan with PCCP on behalf of the borrower, Innovo Property Group.