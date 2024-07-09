Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
3883-S-Moody-Ave-Portland-OR
Located in Portland, Ore., The Dylan features 232 apartments and 6,154 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
LoansMultifamilyOregonWestern

PCCP Provides $45M Refinancing for The Dylan Multifamily Community in Portland, Oregon

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — PCCP has provided a $45 million senior loan to a joint venture between Alamo Manhattan and MetLife Investment Management for the refinancing of The Dylan, an apartment property in Portland.

Located at 3883 S. Moody Ave., The Dylan offers 232 apartments and 6,154 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Built in 2022, The Dylan features 19 studios, 185 one-bedroom and 28 two-bedroom units, with an average size of 724 square feet. The units feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops with designer backsplashes, plank flooring and washers/dryers. Select units include a kitchen island, separate shower, walk-in closet and private balcony.

Community amenities include communal workspaces, a fitness center, top-floor resident lounge, dog wash station, private courtyard with fireplaces and barbecues, and a rooftop terrace with views of downtown Portland, as well as one floor of subterranean parking.

Charles Halladay and Charlie Watson of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory arranged the non-recourse loan.

You may also like

Partnership Receives $169M Construction Loan for Jersey City...

Dunleer Buys Industrial Park in Huntington Beach, California...

JLL Arranges $11.9M in Acquisition Financing for Eastglen...

Majestic Realty Co. Receives $12.6M Refinancing for Two...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,827 SF...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $30.5M Loan for Refinancing...

Berkadia Arranges $24.5M Sale of Student Housing Property...

MassHousing Provides $8M in Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 22-Acre Multifamily Development Site...