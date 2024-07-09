PCCP Provides $45M Refinancing for The Dylan Multifamily Community in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — PCCP has provided a $45 million senior loan to a joint venture between Alamo Manhattan and MetLife Investment Management for the refinancing of The Dylan, an apartment property in Portland.

Located at 3883 S. Moody Ave., The Dylan offers 232 apartments and 6,154 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Built in 2022, The Dylan features 19 studios, 185 one-bedroom and 28 two-bedroom units, with an average size of 724 square feet. The units feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops with designer backsplashes, plank flooring and washers/dryers. Select units include a kitchen island, separate shower, walk-in closet and private balcony.

Community amenities include communal workspaces, a fitness center, top-floor resident lounge, dog wash station, private courtyard with fireplaces and barbecues, and a rooftop terrace with views of downtown Portland, as well as one floor of subterranean parking.

Charles Halladay and Charlie Watson of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory arranged the non-recourse loan.