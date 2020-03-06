REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $46M Acquisition Loan for Two Newly Built Apartment Properties in Austin

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Pictured is Candela, a newly built, 119-unit apartment property in Austin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — PCCP LLC has provided a $46 million acquisition loan for Indie and Candela, two adjacent apartment communities totaling 258 units in Austin. Indie was completed in mid-2018, totals 139 units and includes ground-floor retail space. Candela was completed in mid-2019 and features 119 units and various amenities on the ground floor. The seller was Transwestern Development Co. The borrower was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020