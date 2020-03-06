PCCP Provides $46M Acquisition Loan for Two Newly Built Apartment Properties in Austin

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Pictured is Candela, a newly built, 119-unit apartment property in Austin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — PCCP LLC has provided a $46 million acquisition loan for Indie and Candela, two adjacent apartment communities totaling 258 units in Austin. Indie was completed in mid-2018, totals 139 units and includes ground-floor retail space. Candela was completed in mid-2019 and features 119 units and various amenities on the ground floor. The seller was Transwestern Development Co. The borrower was not disclosed.