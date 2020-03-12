PCCP Provides $49.2M Loan for the Development of 458-Unit Apartment Asset in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Acero Algodon in Phoenix will feature 458 apartments, two swimming pools, a business center, fitness center with yoga and spin studio and barbecue and picnic areas.

PHOENIX — PCCP has provided a $49.2 million senior loan to Vancouver, Wash.-based IDM Cos. for the ground-up development of Acero Algodon. The Class A, garden-style multifamily community will be located in the West Valley of Phoenix.

Situated on 20.5 acres along North 91st Avenue, Acero Algodon will offer 458 apartments in a mix of 196 one-bedroom units, 238 two-bedroom units and 24 three-bedroom units, spread across 24 three-story buildings. All floor plans will feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring with carpeted bedrooms, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry rooms and private patios or balconies. On-site amenities will include 901 parking spaces, two resort-style swimming pools, a fitness center with yoga and spin studio, business center, community lounge and kitchen, game room, dog park, and barbecue and picnic areas.

Construction is scheduled to start soon, with the first units planned for delivery in mid-2021. Total build-out is slated for completion in mid-2022.

David Kidder, Adam Deermount, Steve Sims and John Meek of Landmark Real Estate arranged the financing.