REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $500M Loan for Industrial, Life Sciences Redevelopment in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Life Sciences, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Bellwether-District-Philadelphia

Pictured is a rendering of The Bellwether District, a logistics and life sciences campus that will be a redevelopment of the former PES oil refinery site in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has provided a $500 million loan to fund the redevelopment of the former PES oil refinery in South Philadelphia into a 15 million-square-foot logistics and life sciences campus that will be known as The Bellwether District. The borrower, a joint venture led by Hilco Redevelopment Partners, acquired the 1,300-acre property in 2020 out of bankruptcy. The transformation of the site includes the decommissioning of the refinery and significant demolition and remediation work, including the abatement of roughly 30,000 tons of asbestos. Redevelopment efforts initially commenced in June 2020. Site work and vertical construction are expected to commence in 2022, with the first tenants expected to occupy buildings in 2023.

