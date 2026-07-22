PCCP Provides $51.8M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — PCCP has provided a $51.8 million senior loan to a joint venture between Phoenix Capital Management and P.B. Bell for the cash-neutral refinancing of Everly at Morrison Ranch, a apartment community located in Gilbert. Built in 2025, the Class A, garden-style community features 236 apartments that were 97 percent occupied at the time of financing.

Everly at Morrison Ranch, located at 4353 E. Elliot Road, includes 36 two-story buildings with an average unit size of 986 square feet. The unit mix includes one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with interiors featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, smart home technology, nine-foot ceilings and plank-style flooring. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, private workspaces, EV charging stations, tot lot and a dog park. Select floor plans include attached or detached garages with additional detached garages available for rent. The property is self-managed by P.B. Bell.