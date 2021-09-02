REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $51M Loan to ColRich Multifamily for Acquisition of Apartment Property in Portland

Multifamily, Oregon

TwentyTwenty-Portland-OR

Twenty Twenty in Portland, Ore., features 162 apartments, a fitness center, bike lounge with repair station and two-level parking garage.

PORTLAND, ORE. — PCCP has provided a $51 million senior loan to ColRich Multifamily for the purchase of Twenty Twenty, a seven-story apartment community located at 2020 N.E. Multnomah St. in Portland.

Built in 2019, the property features 162 apartments in a mix of 18 studio units, 90 one-bedroom units and 53 two-bedroom units with a variety of den, penthouse and garden floorplans. Unit finishes include quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktops, custom cabinetry, in-unit washers/dryers and fireplaces and balconies in select units.

Community amenities include two decks with grills, firepits and a Zen garden; a fitness center; bike lounge with repair station; pet lounge; and individual lockers. Additionally, the property sits above a two-level, subterranean parking garage.

At the time of sale, the property was 67 percent leased. The asset was originally built as for-sale condominiums but was repositioned as a multifamily property.

