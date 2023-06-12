PCCP Provides $57M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PCCP LLC has provided a $57 million loan for the refinancing of Metro University City, a multifamily community located at 404 Gallop Lane in the University City neighborhood of Charlotte. Seth Grossman of Meridian Capital Group secured the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, which acquired the property in September 2021. The community features 309 units across four buildings. Amenities at the property include a clubhouse, saltwater pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen with grilling areas and a dog park and spa.