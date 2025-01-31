PCCP Provides $60M Senior Loan for 201-Unit Apartment Project in Downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — PCCP has provided a $60 million senior loan to J. Fisher Cos. for the construction of The Edison, a seven-story multifamily community in downtown Salt Lake City. Construction will commence in February with completion scheduled for February 2027. Located at 256 S. 200 East, The Edison will offer 201 apartments across five residential stories atop two levels of parking (158 stalls) and 7,800 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The unit mix will consist of 40 junior one-bedroom units, 105 one-bedroom units and 56 two-bedroom units with an average size of 823 square feet. The units will offer 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz closets and full-size washers/dryers. Community amenities will include a swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, golf simulator, arcade, clubhouse, coworking space, outdoor fireplace and a courtyard with barbecues.