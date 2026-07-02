Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Parc-Riverside-East
Parc Riverside East offers 287 luxury apartment units.
District of ColumbiaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

PCCP Provides $61.3M Loan to Refinance 287-Unit Apartment Community in Washington, D.C.

by Abby Cox

WASHINGTON, D.C.  — PCCP has provided a $61.3 million loan to refinance Parc Riverside East, a 287-unit luxury apartment community located in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C. PGIM and Kennedy Wilson were the borrowers.

Built in 2014, Parc Riverside East spans 13 stories and features a range of floorplans including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom configurations. Amenities at the property include a fitness center; rooftop swimming pool with sun decks and panoramic views; courtyard spaces with lounge seating; fire pits; grills; bocce courts; a clubroom with private dining and an entertainment kitchen; a pet salon; and a lobby.

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