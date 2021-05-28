PCCP Provides $62M Construction Loan for Industrial Facility Preleased to TJX in Philadelphia

TJX Cos.' new industrial facility in northeast Philadelphia will total 282,737 square feet.

PHILADELPHIA — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has provided a $62 million senior construction loan for a 282,737-square-foot industrial facility in northeast Philadelphia that is preleased to TJX Cos., the parent company of discount retailers Marshalls and T.J. Maxx. The borrower, DH Property Holdings, expects to break ground on the 22-acre facility in June and to complete it in third quarter of 2022. Building features will include 52-foot clear heights, 149 trailer parking spaces and 141 car parking spaces.