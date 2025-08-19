Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Pearson-Court-Square-Queens
Pearson Court Square, a 197-unit apartment complex in Queens, gets its name from the site's proximity to Court Square Park and the Queens County Courthouse.
PCCP Provides $65M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — PCCP LLC has provided a $65 million loan for the refinancing of Pearson Court Square, a 197-unit apartment complex in the Long Island City area of Queens. Built in 2014, the transit-served property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a resident lounge, coworking space, rooftop sky deck and an outdoor basketball court. The borrower was an affiliate of L+M Development Partners. Pearson Court Square was roughly 98 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.

