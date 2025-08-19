PCCP Provides $65M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — PCCP LLC has provided a $65 million loan for the refinancing of Pearson Court Square, a 197-unit apartment complex in the Long Island City area of Queens. Built in 2014, the transit-served property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a resident lounge, coworking space, rooftop sky deck and an outdoor basketball court. The borrower was an affiliate of L+M Development Partners. Pearson Court Square was roughly 98 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.