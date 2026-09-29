Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Plaza-Greene-Fair-Lawn-New-Jersey
The developers of Plaza Greene, a new multifamily project in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, have now demolished an existing retail building on the site and expect to complete construction of the building sometime next year.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

PCCP Provides $66.8M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has provided a $66.8 million senior construction loan for Plaza Greene, a 145-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Fair Lawn. Floor plans were not disclosed, but about 12 percent (18) of the residences will be reserved as affordable housing, and all residences will be subject to age restrictions. Amenities will include a fitness center, spa and a landscaped courtyard, and a 22,300-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the building’s ground-floor retail space. The borrower is a partnership between regional owner-operator Sterling Properties and New Jersey-based Danbro Properties.

You may also like

Partnership to Develop 225,000 SF Office Project in...

37th Parallel Acquires 222-Unit Apartment Complex in Sachse,...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 405-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Realterm to Develop Cargo Handling Facility at Harrisburg...

CoreWeave Signs 31,000 SF Office Lease Expansion in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 270-Unit Apartment Community Near...

GID Acquires 524-Unit Griffis North Creek Multifamily Community...

Berkadia Negotiates $54.7M Sale of Sagecliff Apartment Community...

Darwin Investment Group Receives $130M Refinancing for Industrial...