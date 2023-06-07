Wednesday, June 7, 2023
PCCP Provides $67.8M Construction Loan for Central Florida Multifamily Development

by John Nelson

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — PCCP LLC has provided a $67.8 million construction loan for Parkway Crossings, a 309-unit apartment development in Kissimmee, about 20 miles south of Orlando. The borrower, Fore Property Co., has broken ground and plans to wrap up construction in 2025. Located on a six-acre site near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Osceola Parkway, Parkway Crossings will feature a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 939 square feet. Amenities will include a tenant clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor barbecue area, pool and lounge area, dog park and EV chargers, as well as a 570-space parking garage.

