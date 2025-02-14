Friday, February 14, 2025
Pictured is Building E at Elizabeth Creek Gateway in Fort Worth, which is located at 15716 Wolff Crossing on the city's north side.
PCCP Provides $72.4M Acquisition Loan for Two Industrial Buildings in North Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has provided a $72.4 million acquisition loan for a pair of industrial buildings totaling roughly 1.1 million square feet in North Fort Worth. The structures, which were constructed in 2021 within the Elizabeth Creek Gateway development, are known as Buildings D and E and feature 36-foot clear heights in addition to excess trailer parking. The buildings were both fully leased at the time of the loan closing to three total tenants. The sponsor is an affiliate of Minneapolis-based WPT Capital Advisors.

