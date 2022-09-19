REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $72.7M Acquisition Loan for Jacksonville Apartment Community

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Carlyle at Bartram Park in Jacksonville includes one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 991 square feet.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — PCCP LLC has provided a $72.7 million acquisition loan for Carlyle at Bartram Park, a 336-unit apartment community located at 14701 Bartram Park Blvd. on the south side of Jacksonville. The borrower, Rose Valley Capital, an affiliate of Hampshire Properties, will use a portion of the proceeds to renovate interiors and amenities at the property, which was built in 2009. Situated near the Bartram Park mixed-use development, Carlyle at Bartram Park was 93 percent occupied at the time of financing. The property includes one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 991 square feet, as well as a playground, fitness studio, clubhouse with fireplace, gated access, outdoor fireplace and grill area, resort-style pool with sundeck and a walking trail around a lake.

