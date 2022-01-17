REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $75M Acquisition, Repositioning Loan for The Post Apartments in Downtown Seattle

Located in Seattle, The Post features 208 apartments, a rooftop deck with grilling areas and reflection pool, multiple rooftop lounges, a media room, dog run, yoga studio, library and fitness center.

SEATTLE — PCCP has provided a $75 million senior loan to Griffis Residential for the acquisition and repositioning of The Post, a 16-story multifamily community located at 888 Western Ave. in downtown Seattle.

Situated in the Seattle Central Business District, Waterfront and Pioneer Square submarkets, The Post features 208 apartments with quartz countertops, vinyl-plank flooring, steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and views of downtown Seattle, Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains. Community amenities include a rooftop deck with grilling areas and a reflection pool, multiple rooftop lounges, a media room, dog run, yoga studio, library and fitness center.

