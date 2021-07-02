REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $76M Acquisition, Renovation Loan for High-Rise Apartment Property in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

LIT-Cortez-Hill-San-Diego-CA

The 15-story LIT Cortex Hill in San Diego features 299 apartments, 1,670 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 30,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space.

SAN DIEGO — PCCP has provided a $76 million senior loan to an affiliate of Sares Regis Group for the purchase and renovation of LIT Cortez Hill (formerly known as AVA Cortez Hill), a multifamily property in downtown San Diego. AvalonBay sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Located at 1399 Ninth Ave., the 15-story building features 299 apartments and 1,670 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The unit mix is 97 studios, 117 one-bedroom and 85 two-bedroom units, all with private patios or balconies and ranging from 570 square feet to 1,059 square feet. The property features 30,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space with full-size basketball and tennis courts, resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, resident lounge, 13 laundry rooms and a ground-floor market.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews