PCCP Provides $76M Acquisition, Renovation Loan for High-Rise Apartment Property in San Diego

The 15-story LIT Cortex Hill in San Diego features 299 apartments, 1,670 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 30,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space.

SAN DIEGO — PCCP has provided a $76 million senior loan to an affiliate of Sares Regis Group for the purchase and renovation of LIT Cortez Hill (formerly known as AVA Cortez Hill), a multifamily property in downtown San Diego. AvalonBay sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Located at 1399 Ninth Ave., the 15-story building features 299 apartments and 1,670 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The unit mix is 97 studios, 117 one-bedroom and 85 two-bedroom units, all with private patios or balconies and ranging from 570 square feet to 1,059 square feet. The property features 30,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space with full-size basketball and tennis courts, resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, resident lounge, 13 laundry rooms and a ground-floor market.