Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Alexan-Evans-Station-Denver-CO
Alexan Evans Station, located in the University Park area of Denver, features 367 units and ground-floor retail space.
ColoradoLoansMultifamilyWestern

PCCP Provides $78M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — PCCP has provided a $78 million loan to Trammell Crow Residential for the refinancing of Alexan Evans Station in Denver. The 367-unit property, located at 2121 S. Broadway, was built in 2023 and is LEED Gold-certified.

The community offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and 7,334 square feet of ground-floor retail space leased to F45, SweatHouz and Pacific Dental Services. Amenities include a pool and hot tub with cabanas, a fitness center, coworking spaces and a conference center, electric vehicle charging and an onsite convenience market.

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