PCCP Provides $78M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Denver

DENVER — PCCP has provided a $78 million loan to Trammell Crow Residential for the refinancing of Alexan Evans Station in Denver. The 367-unit property, located at 2121 S. Broadway, was built in 2023 and is LEED Gold-certified.

The community offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and 7,334 square feet of ground-floor retail space leased to F45, SweatHouz and Pacific Dental Services. Amenities include a pool and hot tub with cabanas, a fitness center, coworking spaces and a conference center, electric vehicle charging and an onsite convenience market.