REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $83.9M Loan to WRS for Metro D.C. Mall Acquisition, Renovation

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Maryland, Mixed-Use, Retail, Southeast

Lakeforest Mall

Lakeforest Mall features tenants including Aeropostale, Bath & Body Works, Macy’s, T-Mobile, The Jewel Box, Waldin Jewelers, The Bridal at Lakeforest and Unique Eyebrows.

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — PCCP LLC has provided a $83.9 million senior loan to WRS Inc. for the acquisition and renovation of Lakeforest Mall, a 102-acre retail development in Gaithersburg. The loan terms were not disclosed.

Lakeforest Mall features tenants including Aeropostale, Bath & Body Works, Macy’s, T-Mobile, The Jewel Box, Waldin Jewelers, The Bridal at Lakeforest and Unique Eyebrows. The site also offers about 5,700 parking spaces.

Mount Pleasant, S.C.-based WRS originally acquired the mall’s inner core in 2019, and now will purchase the four big-box department anchors with the loan that PCCP provided. With a simultaneous closing of the four anchor properties, WRS now controls the entirety of the site. The developer plans to renovate the mall into a mixed-use concept featuring residential, commercial and green space. The construction timeline for the redevelopment project was not disclosed.

Located at 701 Russell Ave., the property’s infill site is located within Montgomery County and is approximately 24 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  