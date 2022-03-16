PCCP Provides $83.9M Loan to WRS for Metro D.C. Mall Acquisition, Renovation

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — PCCP LLC has provided a $83.9 million senior loan to WRS Inc. for the acquisition and renovation of Lakeforest Mall, a 102-acre retail development in Gaithersburg. The loan terms were not disclosed.

Lakeforest Mall features tenants including Aeropostale, Bath & Body Works, Macy’s, T-Mobile, The Jewel Box, Waldin Jewelers, The Bridal at Lakeforest and Unique Eyebrows. The site also offers about 5,700 parking spaces.

Mount Pleasant, S.C.-based WRS originally acquired the mall’s inner core in 2019, and now will purchase the four big-box department anchors with the loan that PCCP provided. With a simultaneous closing of the four anchor properties, WRS now controls the entirety of the site. The developer plans to renovate the mall into a mixed-use concept featuring residential, commercial and green space. The construction timeline for the redevelopment project was not disclosed.

Located at 701 Russell Ave., the property’s infill site is located within Montgomery County and is approximately 24 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.