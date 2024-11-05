Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Located at 6000, 6015 and 6025 Giant Road in Richmond, Calif., the three-building industrial park offers 517,894 square feet of Class A space.
PCCP Provides $85M Acquisition Loan for Three-Building Industrial Park in Richmond, California

by Amy Works

RICHMOND, CALIF. — PCCP has provided an $85 million loan to an affiliate of WPT Capital Advisors for the acquisition of a three-building industrial park at 6000, 6015 and 6025 Giant Road in Richmond.

Built in 215 and 2016, the 517,894-square-foot asset is 57 percent leased to two tenants. The Class A logistics asset features 30- to 32-foot clear heights, LED lighting and ESFR sprinklers. The property is located within Pinole Point Business Park, a 100-acre master-planned industrial park offering 2.2 million square feet of Class A space.

