PCCP Provides $86.3M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Portfolio in Houston

Domain and Lofts at CityCentre in Houston comprise a total of 620 units.

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has provided an $86.3 million loan for the acquisition and renovation of two apartment communities totaling 620 units that are located within the 37-acre CityCentre mixed-use development in Houston’s Memorial City district. The properties, both of which offer Class A amenities, are branded Domain at CityCentre and Lofts at CityCentre. Domain features 370 units averaging 975 square feet in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Lofts totals 250 units averaging 958 square feet with a similar unit mix. The borrower was Lubbock-based Madera Residential, which purchased the assets from J.P Morgan.

