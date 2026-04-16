Thursday, April 16, 2026
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Emi on 50 will rise nine stories in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood.
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

PCCP Provides $92.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — PCCP LLC has provided a $92.5 million construction loan for Emi on 50, a 336-unit apartment development located at 1840 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando’s Mills 50 neighborhood. The borrower is Terian Development.

Set for completion in second-quarter 2028, the nine-story community will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 895 square feet in size, with 20 apartments designed as live/work units and 15 planned as two-story townhomes. Amenities will include a fitness center, speakeasy and a café, as well as a rooftop deck with a pickleball court, pool, grilling stations and a Zen garden.

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