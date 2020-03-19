REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $95.6M Construction Loan for 16-Story Office Building in Charlotte

2151 Hawkins will feature multiple rooftop terraces, a six-story parking structure, ground-level retail anchored by Sycamore Brewing and access to the LYNX Light Rail Blue Line.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PCCP LLC has provided a $95.6 million construction loan to a joint venture for a 16-story office building in Charlotte’s South End. Atlanta-based Portman Holdings and Washington, D.C.-based National Real Estate Advisors LLC are developing 2151 Hawkins, which will feature multiple rooftop terraces, a six-story parking structure, ground-level retail anchored by Sycamore Brewing and access to the LYNX Light Rail Blue Line. In addition to Sycamore, the developers plan to incorporate a food hall concept on the ground floor. Gensler designed the building, which, according to media reports, is expected to come on line in March 2021.

