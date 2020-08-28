REBusinessOnline

PCCP Provides $98M Construction Loan for Industrial Park in Hamilton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Loans, Northeast

Mercer-Industrial-Park-Hamilton-New-Jersey

Vertical construction is underway at Mercer Industrial Park, a 1.2 million-square-foot project in Yonkers.

HAMILTON, N.J. — PCCP has provided a $98 million senior loan for the construction of Mercer Industrial Park, a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial development in Hamilton Township, located just outside of Trenton. The borrower is a joint venture between Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Edge Principal Advisors, which acquired the 132-acre former power plant in late 2018 and embarked on intensive demolition and site work. Mercer Industrial Park will consist of an 846,078-square-foot cross-dock building as well as a 384,895-square-foot partial cross-dock building with a combined 358 trailer parking spaces and 1,248 car surface parking spaces. Both buildings will feature 40-foot clear heights. Completion is scheduled for early 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  