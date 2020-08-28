PCCP Provides $98M Construction Loan for Industrial Park in Hamilton, New Jersey

HAMILTON, N.J. — PCCP has provided a $98 million senior loan for the construction of Mercer Industrial Park, a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial development in Hamilton Township, located just outside of Trenton. The borrower is a joint venture between Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Edge Principal Advisors, which acquired the 132-acre former power plant in late 2018 and embarked on intensive demolition and site work. Mercer Industrial Park will consist of an 846,078-square-foot cross-dock building as well as a 384,895-square-foot partial cross-dock building with a combined 358 trailer parking spaces and 1,248 car surface parking spaces. Both buildings will feature 40-foot clear heights. Completion is scheduled for early 2021.