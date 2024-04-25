Thursday, April 25, 2024
PCCP, Stonemont Financial to Develop 100,620 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — A joint venture between PCCP LLC and Stonemont Financial Group plans to break ground next month on a 100,620-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Tampa. Called TIA Executive Center, the project will be located at 6101 Johns Road, which is within two miles of Tampa International Airport and immediately north of Executive Industrial Park. The property will offer 32-foot clear heights, spec office suites and will be divisible down to around 33,000 square feet to accommodate smaller users.

PCCP and Stonemont Financial plan to deliver TIA Executive Center in first-quarter 2025. The project team includes general contractor Frampton Construction, architect Harley Commercial Architecture and civil engineer Kimley-Horn. JLL will handle leasing on behalf of the co-developers.

