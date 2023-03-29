PCCP, Stotan Industrial to Develop 100,400 SF Spec Building in Mount Prospect, Illinois

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — A joint venture between PCCP and Stotan Industrial is developing a 100,400-square-foot speculative building in the Chicago suburb of Mount Prospect. The property at 350 N. Wolf Road will feature a clear height of 32 feet, up to 20 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, 20 truck trailer parking spaces, 96 car parking spaces, a 125-foot-deep truck court and office space. The project site was previously home to a vacant single-story office building that was built in 1960 and served as one of Comcast’s local Chicago offices. Demolition of that building was completed in late 2022. Site grading is scheduled to begin in April with completion slated for late this year. Signature Bank provided construction financing, and Principle Construction is the general contractor.