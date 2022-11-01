REBusinessOnline

PCCP to Develop 195-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Build-to-Rent, Development, Single-Family Rental, Texas

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC will develop Meadows at Telge, a 195-unit build-to-rent residential community that will be located on the northwestern outskirts of Houston in Cypress. The 44-acre site will house three- and four-bedroom homes that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Communal amenities will include a pool, leasing office, dog park, grilling and dining stations and a playground. PCCP has partnered with homebuilder ICB on the project, construction of which is expected to last two to three years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  