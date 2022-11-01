PCCP to Develop 195-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Metro Houston

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC will develop Meadows at Telge, a 195-unit build-to-rent residential community that will be located on the northwestern outskirts of Houston in Cypress. The 44-acre site will house three- and four-bedroom homes that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Communal amenities will include a pool, leasing office, dog park, grilling and dining stations and a playground. PCCP has partnered with homebuilder ICB on the project, construction of which is expected to last two to three years.