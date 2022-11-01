PCCP to Develop 195-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Metro Houston
CYPRESS, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC will develop Meadows at Telge, a 195-unit build-to-rent residential community that will be located on the northwestern outskirts of Houston in Cypress. The 44-acre site will house three- and four-bedroom homes that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Communal amenities will include a pool, leasing office, dog park, grilling and dining stations and a playground. PCCP has partnered with homebuilder ICB on the project, construction of which is expected to last two to three years.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.