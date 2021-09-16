REBusinessOnline

PCCP, Transwestern to Build 173,400 SF Spec Industrial Facility in North Aurora, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The project will be located at 950 Ice Cream Drive.

NORTH AURORA, ILL. — A joint venture between PCCP and Transwestern Development Co. is building a 173,400-square-foot speculative industrial facility in North Aurora along the I-88 corridor. Construction is scheduled to begin in October with completion slated for the second quarter of 2022. Situated on nine acres at 950 Ice Cream Drive, the Class A building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 42 trailer parking stalls, car parking and exterior docks. Transwestern Development currently has 34 industrial projects totaling 18.4 million square feet under construction or in pre-development stages nationwide.

