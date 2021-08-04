PCCP, TriStar Properties to Develop 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Park in Metro St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

Westport Commerce Center will be built in phases and ultimately include six buildings.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. — PCCP and TriStar Properties have formed a joint venture for the acquisition of 137 acres in Maryland Heights within metro St. Louis. The joint venture plans to build Westport Commerce Center, a speculative industrial park totaling six buildings and up to 1.3 million square feet. Buildings will range in size from 194,615 to 252,720 square feet. Construction will take place in phases, with the first phase consisting of two buildings totaling 194,615 square feet each. The buildings will share a 185-foot truck court and trailer parking area. Completion of the first phase is slated for spring 2022.