PCCP Underway on 109-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Pearland, Texas

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC is underway on construction of a 109-unit build-to-rent residential project in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. Skymor at Pearland will consist of 58 four-bedroom homes with an average size of 1,938 square feet; 29 three-bedroom residences with lofts that will average 1,866 square feet; and 22 three-bedroom units with no lofts that will span 1,763 square feet on average. All homes will include two-car garages. Communal amenities will include a playground, dog park and nature trails. PCCP has partnered with Integrity Community Builders on the project, and the first homes are expected to be available for occupancy by February 2025. Barkley Development sold the 13-acre site on which the project will be developed after acquiring the acreage in 2023 and handling the entitlement process and establishing infrastructure.