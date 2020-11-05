PCD Development Begins Leasing 303-Unit Apartment Community in Bogota, New Jersey

Select units at The Atwater, a new 303-unit in Bogota, New Jersey, include views of the Hackensack River.

BOGOTA, N.J. — New Jersey-based PCD Development has begun leasing The Atwater, a 303-unit luxury apartment community located in the Northern New Jersey city of Bogota. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, smart locks, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling areas, an outdoor theater, game room, resident lounge, fitness center, arcade room, business center, coffee bar, Amazon package lockers and a dog park. Rents start at $2,020 per month for a one-bedroom unit.