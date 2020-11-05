REBusinessOnline

PCD Development Begins Leasing 303-Unit Apartment Community in Bogota, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The-Atwater-Bogota-New-Jersey

Select units at The Atwater, a new 303-unit in Bogota, New Jersey, include views of the Hackensack River.

BOGOTA, N.J. — New Jersey-based PCD Development has begun leasing The Atwater, a 303-unit luxury apartment community located in the Northern New Jersey city of Bogota. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, smart locks, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling areas, an outdoor theater, game room, resident lounge, fitness center, arcade room, business center, coffee bar, Amazon package lockers and a dog park. Rents start at $2,020 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  