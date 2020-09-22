REBusinessOnline

PCS Development, Route 2 Construction Open $50M Apartment Community in Mesa

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

Premier-at-Eastmark-Mesa-AZ

The Premier at Eastmark in Mesa, Ariz., features 216 apartments, a pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center and community coworking space.

MESA, ARIZ. — Culver City, California-based PCS Development and Arizona-based Route 2 Construction have completed the development of The Premier at Eastmark, a $50 million multifamily property in Mesa. The property is located within the master-planned community of Eastmark. Managed by P.B. Bell, The Premier at Eastmark is located at 9410 E. Ray Road and is minutes from the Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus.

The Premier at Eastmark features 216 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 459 square feet to 1,251 square feet. The open-concept apartments feature granite countertops with subway tile backsplash; gourmet kitchen islands; black, energy-efficient appliances; wood-style plank flooring; walk-in closets with built-in shelving and storage; a patio or balcony; and covered parking. Additionally, each unit is equipped with up to 1 gigabit internet speeds.

Community amenities include a pool and spa; resident lounge with a built-in kitchen and Starbucks Coffee bar; splash pad; package lockers; storage units; two dog parks; a 24-hour fitness center with Peloton bikes; an outdoor exercise lawn; electric vehicle charging stations; and a community coworking space.

