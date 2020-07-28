PCS Software Signs 25,772 SF Office Lease at CityWest in Houston

HOUSTON — PCS Software Inc., a Houston-based software management firm that serves the transportation and logistics industries, has signed a 25,772-square-foot office lease at the 35-acre CityWest campus in Houston. J.P. Hutcheson represented the landlord, Parkway, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Jay Kyle and Bob Parsley of Colliers International represented the tenant.