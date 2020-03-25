PDGL Partners Buys Land in Metro Houston for 39,000 SF Industrial Project
TOMBALL, TEXAS — PDGL Partners LP has purchased 2.8 acres in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball for the development of a 39,000-square-foot industrial project. The multi-tenant office/warehouse property will be constructed on a speculative basis and will be located within Tomball Business & Technology Park. The groundbreaking is slated for late 2020. Tom Condon Jr. of Colliers International represented the seller, Tomball Economic Development Corp., in the land sale.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.