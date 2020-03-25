PDGL Partners Buys Land in Metro Houston for 39,000 SF Industrial Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

TOMBALL, TEXAS — PDGL Partners LP has purchased 2.8 acres in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball for the development of a 39,000-square-foot industrial project. The multi-tenant office/warehouse property will be constructed on a speculative basis and will be located within Tomball Business & Technology Park. The groundbreaking is slated for late 2020. Tom Condon Jr. of Colliers International represented the seller, Tomball Economic Development Corp., in the land sale.