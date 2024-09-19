PDP Divests of Vela on Camelback Apartments in Phoenix for $72M

PHOENIX — Pacific Development Partners (PDP) has completed the disposition of Vela on Camelback, a Class A multifamily property in Phoenix’s Camelback Corridor submarket. In the company’s first acquisition in the Phoenix market in 15 years, Sherman Residenital acquired the asset for $72 million.

Completed in 2017, Vela on Camelback offers 237 apartments, a sky deck overlooking Piestewa Peak and Camelback Mountain, a pool and spa area with a barbecue pavilion, club-style fitness center, resident lounge with a chef-inspired community kitchen, dog wash and fenced dog run, gas grills in outdoor courtyards and 24-hour package lockers.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.