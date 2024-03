ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH. — Peace Love & Little Donuts has signed a lease to open a 1,164-square-foot location at the Papa Joe’s Plaza shopping center in Rochester Hills. Michael Murphy and Vicki Gutowski of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the tenant, while Lawrence Randazzo of Hayman Co. represented the undisclosed landlord. Pittsburgh-based Peace Love & Little Donuts operates in 14 states.