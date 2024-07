SAVANNAH, GA. — Peach Hill Capital and RK2 Property Group have acquired Georgetown Crossing, an apartment community located in Savannah, for $25.6 million.

Built in 1994 at 1015 King George Blvd., the property features 168 units in one- and two-bedroom layouts across seven three-story buildings. Amenities at the community include a clubhouse, pool, picnic areas, barbecues and a dog park.

Mark Boyce and Blake Coffey of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.