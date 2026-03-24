Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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The 600,000-square-foot facility is fully leased to Hasbro, which occupies the property on a 10-year lease.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Peachtree Group Acquires 600,000 SF Distribution Center Near Savannah Leased to Hasbro, Launches DST

by John Nelson

MIDWAY, GA. — Peachtree Group has acquired a newly built, 600,000-square-foot distribution center in Midway, about 32 miles southwest of Savannah. The property is fully leased to Hasbro Inc., a toy and game manufacturing company behind brands including NERF, Transformers, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, Monopoly, Play-Doh, Dungeons & Dragons, Furby, Power Rangers and Magic: The Gathering.

Located in Liberty County, the property represents approximately 25 percent of Hasbro’s U.S. distribution footprint and services brick-and-mortar stores and direct-to-consumer operations. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

As part of the transaction, Peachtree Group has launched a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) called PG Savannah Industrial DST, allowing 1031 users and other investors to acquire fractional interests in the property via a trust structure. The lease has an initial 10-year term with two five-year extension options with 3.25 percent annual rent escalations. Hasbro is responsible for operating expenses at the facility, according to Peachtree Group.

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