SAN ANTONIO — Atlanta-based hospitality owner-operator Peachtree Group and Austin-based Merritt Development Group have topped out construction of the 10-story, 171-roomResidence Inn by Marriott hotel in downtown San Antonio. The hotel will feature studio suites with fully equipped kitchens, and separate living and working areas. Amenities will include a fitness center, meeting rooms, outdoor social spaces and a coffee bar. Completion is slated for next summer.