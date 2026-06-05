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39330-Trade-Center-Dr-Palmdale-CA
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Palmdale features 220 suites, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool and pet-friendly suites.
CaliforniaDevelopmentHospitalityWestern

Peachtree Group Opens 220-Key Marriott-Branded Hotel in Palmdale, California

by Amy Works

PALMDALE, CALIF. — Atlanta-based developer Peachtree Group has opened the 220-key TownePlace Suites by Marriott Palmdale hotel. Located at 39330 Trade Center Drive, the hotel’s suites feature fully equipped kitchens, complimentary Wi-Fi and workspaces. Onsite amenities include complimentary hot breakfast, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool, pet-friendly suites, free parking and Marriott Bonvoy digital check-in.

Peachtree Group’s hospitality management division will operate the hotel, which is one of the firm’s early EB-5 developments and previously received I-956F approval from U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services. The EB-5 visa program allows foreign investors to obtain a green card in exchange for making a significant investment in a new commercial enterprise that creates jobs in the United States.

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